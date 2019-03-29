International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of International Speedway worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Speedway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Speedway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Speedway by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in International Speedway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Speedway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,591. International Speedway Corp has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.87.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). International Speedway had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

