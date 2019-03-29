Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 104.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 141,368 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.33 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,402.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,533.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $277,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

