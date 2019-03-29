Inspired Energy (INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

INSE opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.25 ($0.29).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

