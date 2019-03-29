Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Inspire 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

