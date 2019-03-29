Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Insider Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total transaction of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($39.33). The company had a trading volume of 394,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIZZ shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,475 ($45.41) price target (up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.08)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,465.08 ($45.28).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

