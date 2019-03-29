Insider Selling: Torchmark Co. (TMK) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $649,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 603,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

TMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

