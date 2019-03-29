Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Keith Block sold 3,470 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $553,812.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $816,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $797,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $813,350.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Keith Block sold 684 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $110,896.92.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $801,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $735,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $155.18 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

