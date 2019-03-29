Insider Selling: Quilter PLC (QLT) Insider Sells 38,258 Shares of Stock

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Mark Satchel sold 38,258 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £53,561.20 ($69,987.19).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Quilter PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

Get Quilter alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/insider-selling-quilter-plc-qlt-insider-sells-38258-shares-of-stock.html.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.