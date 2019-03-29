Insider Selling: Quilter PLC (QLT) Insider Sells 38,258 Shares of Stock

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Mark Satchel sold 38,258 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £53,561.20 ($69,987.19).
Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Friday. Quilter PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.26%.
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.
