Insider Selling: Nlight Inc (LASR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,590,000.00 in Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) major shareholder Sixth Mdv Partners, L.L.C. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LASR opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nlight by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

