Insider Buying: Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM) Insider Purchases £50,750 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) insider Paul Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($66,313.86).

Paul Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Paul Edwards purchased 24,500 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,490 ($64,667.45).

LON TAM opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and a P/E ratio of 26.62.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

