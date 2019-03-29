Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) CEO Acquires $24,000.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FPI opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

