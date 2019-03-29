Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) CEO Acquires $37,021.34 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) CEO Kevin J. Helmick acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $37,021.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,731.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Helmick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Kevin J. Helmick acquired 39 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $503.88.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 44.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

