Inland Homes PLC (INL) Insider Acquires £76,250 in Stock

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 125,000 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £76,250 ($99,634.13).

Shares of INL stock opened at GBX 60.88 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. Inland Homes PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Get Inland Homes alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Inland Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/inland-homes-plc-inl-insider-acquires-76250-in-stock.html.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.