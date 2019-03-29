Ingredion Inc (INGR) Stake Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 66.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,648,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after purchasing an additional 660,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 49.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,366,000 after purchasing an additional 488,810 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,249.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 370,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 343,771 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 1,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,644. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

