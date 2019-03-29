Industrial Alliance Securities Raises Valener (VNR) Price Target to C$26.00

Valener (TSE:VNR) had its target price hoisted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valener from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins cut shares of Valener from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

VNR stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. Valener has a one year low of C$18.10 and a one year high of C$26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.95.

Valener (TSE:VNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$36.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valener will post 1.44000009854577 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Valener’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Valener Company Profile

Valener Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the natural gas business in Canada and the United States. Its Energy Distribution segment engages in the natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont to 205,000 customers through a pipeline network of approximately 11,000 kilometers in Quebec, as well as 50,000 customers in residential, commercial, and industrial markets through a network of 1,500 kilometers.

