Indus (INH) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Indus (ETR:INH) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.94 ($70.86).

INH opened at €42.55 ($49.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Indus has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €61.20 ($71.16).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

