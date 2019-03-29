India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,519 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 1,210,263 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,758,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $2.08 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/india-globalization-capital-inc-igc-short-interest-update.html.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.