Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.79

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 319047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $965.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $16,766,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,592,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,192,000 after acquiring an additional 996,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,737,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 852,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 533,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

