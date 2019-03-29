Impleum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Impleum has a market cap of $78,266.00 and $250.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00404214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.01580707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.38 or 0.17207243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00237307 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 4,707,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,499,369 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

