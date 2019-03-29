Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.00

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39), with a volume of 43513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

