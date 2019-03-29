IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Receives $58.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:INFO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,913. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,728,808.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $648,345.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,233.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

