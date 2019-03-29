IBERIABANK (IBKC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBKC. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.60 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ricky E. Maples bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $534,275. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,450 and have sold 21,502 shares valued at $1,609,475. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

