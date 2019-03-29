HyperQuant (HQT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $353,031.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $195,366.00 and $353,031.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00403753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01577542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00230039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001210 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,073,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.