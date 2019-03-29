Hyper (HYPER) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006296 BTC.

About Hyper

Hyper (CRYPTO:HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.