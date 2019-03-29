Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $67,503.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo, HADAX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

