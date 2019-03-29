HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of HCM opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

