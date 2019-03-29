Huntsman Co. (HUN) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

