Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Twilio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Twilio to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.16 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $72,215.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,852 shares of company stock worth $16,522,588. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

