Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $471,000 Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 344,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,104,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,842,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

