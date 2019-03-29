Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $505.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Susan M. Cameron bought 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,843.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,224.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman E V. Goings bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $99,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,461.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $295,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/hsbc-holdings-plc-boosts-stake-in-tupperware-brands-co-tup.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.