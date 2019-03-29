HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (DB1) a €136.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €123.27 ($143.34).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €113.95 ($132.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12 month high of €121.15 ($140.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

