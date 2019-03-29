HRT Financial LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.7704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

