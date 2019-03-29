HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 35,493 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,334 shares of company stock worth $309,253. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

