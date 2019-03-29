HRT Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

HRT Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 122,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

