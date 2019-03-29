Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Reduced by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985,685 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,171,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,292,000 after purchasing an additional 621,840 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,642,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 70.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,200,000 after purchasing an additional 505,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after purchasing an additional 456,410 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

