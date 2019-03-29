Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.37. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

