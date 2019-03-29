HomeStreet Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

