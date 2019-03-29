Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 162.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

