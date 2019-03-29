Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Reduced by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,359,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after buying an additional 434,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $190.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

