Hochschild Mining (HOC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 209.17 ($2.73).

LON:HOC traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 207.90 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 434,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.60 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

