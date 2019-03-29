Hilton Food Group (HFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 918 ($12.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 760 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.41), for a total value of £475,000 ($620,671.63).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

