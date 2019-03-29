HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HighPoint Resources were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,436,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,014,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 177.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HPR opened at $2.36 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $502.87 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 3.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. MKM Partners set a $5.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/highpoint-resources-corp-hpr-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.