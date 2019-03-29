HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,930 Shares of Barclays PLC (BCS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 87,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

