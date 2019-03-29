HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 12,972.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total SA has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.7237 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

