HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 898,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,178,000 after purchasing an additional 845,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,360,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 154,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

Shares of FISV opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

