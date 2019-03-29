HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-acquires-216-shares-of-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.