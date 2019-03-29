HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (HESAY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

HERMES INTL SCA/ADR stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

