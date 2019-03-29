HemaCare Co. (HEMA) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HemaCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for HemaCare’s FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get HemaCare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEMA opened at $13.75 on Friday. HemaCare has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HemaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HemaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.