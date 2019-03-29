HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Hits $382,064.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $382,064.00 and $3,174.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00408806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01582815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00229737 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001213 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

