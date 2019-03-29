Headinvest LLC Grows Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned 0.06% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $6.36 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $6.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

